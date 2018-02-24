The blast took place when one of the wedding gift received by the couple, exploded. The tragic incident took place on Friday in Bolangir district just five days after the couple was married. Soon after the blast took place, the groom along with the wife was rushed to the nearest hospital where the groom was declared dead on arrival. Meanwhile, the wife of the deceased is currently being treated at a government hospital in Burla.

Wedding season is the time that brings two families together under one roof where they cherish the happy times and welcome the future with open arms. However, the celebrations at a wedding function in Odisha were soon turned into tears after a newly married groom along with his grandmother was killed and his wife was left severely injured just 5 days after they vowed to be together forever. The blast took place when one of the wedding gift received by the couple exploded. The tragic incident took place on Friday in Bolangir district just five days after the couple was married.

Soon after the blast took place, the groom along with the wife was rushed to the nearest hospital where the groom was declared dead on arrival. Meanwhile, the wife of the deceased is currently being treated at a government hospital in Burla. The couple had received the gift at their reception ceremony on Wednesday. As per reports, the gift was brought home and exploded when the couple opened it. Commenting on the matter and investigating police officer said that the grandmother, who was present while the gift was being opened, died at the sport while the groom was declared dead on arrival.

After the matter was reported, the concerned authorities rushed to the spot with sniffer dogs. The police teams also collected several pieces of evidence from the spot and investigation in the matter is underway. While investigating the matter, Patnagarh SDPO Sesadeba Bariha said, “The family had received a parcel bomb in the guise of the gift packet today which exploded while being opened”. The investigations are underway to find who had gifted them an explosive on their marriage ceremony on February 18.

#Odisha: Groom killed, bride critically injured after a wedding gift received by the couple exploded in Bolangir district's Patnagarh. The groom's grandmother also died in the incident. Police probe underway. pic.twitter.com/rDG7f5bQYb — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2018

