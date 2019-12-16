Punjab Government led by Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and Governor of Punjab and Union Territory Administrator VP Singh Badnore in collaboration with Western Command of Indian Army.

Chandigarh, December 14: As a part of the Military Literature Festival (MLF)-2019, Group Captain Kamal Singh enthralled the audience by performing a para jumping feat from an altitude of 5000 feet at Lake Club here on Saturday. Group Captain Kamal Singh flew from the Rajendra Park on a Paramotor being driven by Pilot Vijay Sethi, landed at a Lake Club at around 2 pm.

On the other hand, the exhibition of vintage cars and motorcycles remained a centre of attraction on the second day of the ongoing three-days Military Literature Festival (MLF)-2019. The exhibition was jointly organised by the Vintage and Classic Car Club (VCCC), Chandigarh led by JS Phoolka and Heritage Motoring Club of India (HMCI), Delhi led by KTS Tulsi. As per the information, VCCC has brought at least 20 vintage cars while HMCI has exhibited 18 cars and around seven motorcycles.

A huge number of visitors were seen taking pictures with the cars showcased near the food court during the MLF-2019, which is a joint venture of the Punjab Government led by Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and Governor of Punjab and Union Territory Administrator VP Singh Badnore in collaboration with Western Command of Indian Army.

BS Manco, Secretary VCCC said that vintage cars as old as 80-90 years such as the Ford A Convertible car, Sunbeam Talbot, Austin and Ford Tourer besides other royal cars including Dodge Kingsway, Plymouth, Buick 90L, Mercedes SL280, Ford Mustang, Fiat 500 Topolino etc were showcased. The Vintage Cars exhibition will continue till Sunday.

