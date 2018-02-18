A man was brutally assaulted by a group of 20 unidentified men who later used a syringe and injected acid into the eyes of the victim that left him blinded. Reports suggest that the victim was thrashed for eloping with his employer's wife. The much in love couple later eloped on February 6 from the house after which the woman's husband filed a report of kidnapping against the victim. Some 10 days later on February 16, the woman returned back and recorded her statement with the court stating she wants her husband to take her back home.

In yet another shocker being reported from Chief Minister Nitish Kumar led state Bihar, a man was brutally assaulted by a group of 20 unidentified men who later used a syringe and injected acid into the eyes of the victim that left him blind. Reports suggest that the victim was thrashed for eloping with his employer’s wife. According to sources, a case has been registered with the police in this regard and special teams have been formed to nab the accused. The tragic incident took place in Pipra Chowk on February 16.

The victim was identified as a 30-year-old resident of Samastipur district. The victim worked as a tractor driver for his employer. Commenting on the matter, the investigation police officer stated that the victim used to work as driver at Barauni village, Bihar under Teghra police station and started an affair with his employer’s wife after a while. The much in love couple later eloped on February 6 from the house after which the woman’s husband filed a report of kidnapping against the victim. Some 10 days later on February 16, the woman returned back and recorded her statement with the court stating she wants her husband to take her back home.

Several hours later, woman’s brother-in-law called up the tractor driver claiming that she wants to stay with him and she is waiting for him at Teghra police station. Commenting on the matter, a police officer stated that just a kilometre from the police station, a group of around 20 people assaulted him and later took him to an eatery in Pipra Chowk where they injected acid into his eyes using a syringe. The DSP said that after assaulting him the men dumped his body near Hanuman Chowk under Bhagwanpur district. After lying on the road unattended for hours, a passerby rushed him to the hospital where the doctors attending him stated that he has been blinded.