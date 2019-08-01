Group of kanwariyas found drinking liquor at Garh Mukteshwar Ghat, video goes viral: Hapur ASP Sarvesh Mishra said the police are trying to identify the people involved in the crime and legal action will be taken against them.

Group of kanwariyas found drinking liquor at Garh Mukteshwar Ghat, video goes viral: A video of a group of kanwariyas drinking liquor at Garh Mukteshwar Ghat has gone viral. Five men are seen consuming alcohol at a public place in blatant violation of the law. The video has surfaced just four days after the Shamli Police shared a video via its official twitter account in which SP Ajay Kumar was seen giving a foot massage to a Kanwariya. The tweet said, Ajay Kumar inaugurated the newly set up medical camp in the district especially for Kanwariyas and did Seva for a kanwariya who had come to the medical camp on July 27, 2019.

Speaking on the incident, Hapur ASP Sarvesh Mishra said the kanwariyas were seen drinking liquor in an area where it is prohibited. The police are trying to identify the people involved in the crime and legal action will be taken against them, Mishra added.





One kanwariya, identified as Mohit (20) from Paharganj in Delhi, was killed when a car hit their scooter in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzzafarnagar district on July 23, the police said. The accident took place on the Delhi-Haridwar National Highway near Nawala Kothi village under the Mansurpur police station limits.

Look at this video. Kanwariya is kissing the policeman. There is no law and order in UP https://t.co/fF6WxG7hME — SavvyPriya (@SavvyPriya) July 29, 2019

On several occasions, several people have taken to social media to complain that Kanwariyas are misbehaving and not letting the traffic move. Photos and videos of lathi-wielding Kanwariyas indulging in vandalism have often surfaced. So the question arises is Kanwariya yatra spiritualism or mere street party. It is also true that while some rowdies make the headlines every year for mere show, the believers get sidelined.

@dtptraffic stuck at one point for last 1.5 hrs

Police officials are here but no one is taking care of this jam. This is how you work?

Kanwariya are misbehaving and not letting the traffic move. pic.twitter.com/8nMZUERbtR — Samarth Mehta (@2WeirdSam) July 29, 2019

The annual Kanwar yatra has also become a high decibel religious festival where devotees use high-capacity DJ sound systems and loudspeakers that don’t adhere to noise limits. It seems, with their new-found theory, the kanwariyas are trying to prove famous German philosopher, economist and socialist revolutionary Karl Marx wrong. Marx had said that religion is the opium of the people but to the Kanwariyas, liquor is the religion of people.

