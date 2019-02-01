Ram Mandir push: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday attended the Dharam Sansad organised by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s (VHP) at the Kumbh Mela. During his address, the sadhus present at the Dharam Sansad were seen divided into two groups.

Ram Mandir push: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday attended the Dharam Sansad organised by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s (VHP) at the Kumbh Mela. During his address, the sadhus present at the Dharam Sansad were seen divided into two groups. One of such groups had massive disappointment against RSS chief over his stance on the construction of Ram temple. While talking on the issue, Bhagwat asserted that the organisation will not compromise on an inch when it comes to the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Soo after Bhagwat made the statement, more than two dozen Sadhus were seen raising slogans of “Tareekh Batao, Tareeka Batao”. A video of the entire incident surfaced on several social media platforms in which protesters were seen demanding an early construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

#WATCH: Ruckus ensued after RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's speech at the Dharm Sansad called by VHP in Prayagraj, protesters were demanding early construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya. pic.twitter.com/IGnOxThHuq — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 1, 2019

A couple of days back, Hindu saints and seers had announced Mandir March from Prayagraj to Ayodhya that will begin on February 21. The announcement was also made in the Dharam Sansad at the Kumbh Mela. The Saints also decided to lay the foundation stone of the proposed Ram Mandir on February 21.

The massive protests were seen after the Centre on January 29 moved to the Supreme Court seeking its permission to hand over the undisputed Ayodhya land top Ramjanambhoomi Nyas. Reportedly, the differences between VHP and BJP over the Ram temple issue can massively affect the two organisations.

