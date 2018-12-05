GSAT-11 Mission: ISRO said GSAT-11 is the fore-runner in the series of advanced communication satellites with multi-spot beam antenna coverage over Indian mainland and Islands. GSAT-11 will play a vital role in providing broadband services across the country. Apart from that, it will provide a platform to demonstrate new generation applications.

GSAT-11 Mission: India’s next generation high throughput communication satellite GSAT-11 was successfully launched into a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit from Kourou launch base, French Guiana by Ariane-5 VA-246 rocket on Wednesday. The Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) Master Control Facility at Hassan took over the control of GSAT-11 to perform the initial orbit raising manoeuvres using the Liquid Apogee Motor of the satellite for placing it in circular Geostationary Orbit. The GSAT-11 ISRO’s heaviest and most-advanced high throughput communication satellite that weighs about 5854 kgs.

ISRO said GSAT-11 is the fore-runner in the series of advanced communication satellites with multi-spot beam antenna coverage over Indian mainland and Islands. GSAT-11 will play a vital role in providing broadband services across the country. Apart from that, it will provide a platform to demonstrate new generation applications.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday took to Twitter to congratulate ISRO scientists for the successful launch of GSAT-11 from France. Terming the success “a major milestone for India’s space programme”, the PM said the space programme will transform the lives of crores of Indians by connecting remote areas and India is proud of its scientists, who keep innovating and setting high standards of scale, achievements and success.

India is proud of our scientists, who keep innovating and setting high standards of scale, achievements and succcess. Their remarkable work inspires every Indian. @isro — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 5, 2018

The powerful satellite that will provide extensive coverage of high-speed data services to India’s remotest regions and provide a massive boost to the Digital India Mission. Here are 10 things to know about the GSAT-11.

1) ISRO chief Dr K Sivan said GSAT-11 will also provide a platform to demonstrate new generation applications.

2) The mission life of GSAT-11 satellite is 15 years.

3) GSAT-11 will help to provide the satellite internet which will aid in giving internet connectivity in flights in the country. GSAT-11 is configured with multi-beam communication payload to cater to the Fixed Satellite Services (FSS) over Indian mainland and Islands.

4) This spacecraft will meet the demand of high throughput and a large capacity payload platform to support a huge subscriber base of VSAT class of terminals.

5) This spacecraft will provide broadband system solutions and will also provide telecommunication & multimedia serials to the household, business and public organization.

6) GSAT-11 is equivalent to the combined power of 30 classical orbiting satellites.

7) GSAT-11 is the first spacecraft developed on the new I-6K platform. GSAT-11 spacecraft has two 1553 buses namely TC 1553 bus & AOCE 1553 bus.

8) GSAT-11 will emit power of 13.6 kW

9) The orbital location for GSAT-11 spacecraft is 74° E.

10) The satellite is having S 32 Ka x Ku band forward link transponders and S 8 Ku x Ka-Band Return link transponders in bent-pipe configuration, which provide fixed satellite services to multiple users through star-based configurations.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More