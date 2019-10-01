A big fall has been registered in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection in the month of September which is lowest in the last 19 months. This is the first time that the government collected less than Rs 1 lakh crore.

The Goods and Services Tax (GST)’s collection has slipped by 2.67% in the month of September, the lowest in the last 19 months. According to the reports, this was the first time when GST collection failed to cross the 1 lakh crore mark and stopped to 91,916 crores. In a statement, an official shared the data and said in September 2019, total GST revenue collected by the government was Rs 91,916 crore. Rs 16,630 crore was the Central GST (CGST), Rs 22,598 crore as State GST (SGST), Integrated GST (IGST) was Rs 45,069 crore which includes import tax Rs 22,097 crore and Rs 7,620 crore Cess.

As per the data available online, a total number of 75.94 lakh people filed GSTR 3B Returns for the month of August-September 30. It is expected that the lower indirect tax collection would put an extra burden on government finances and schemes. The Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has been trying to control the scaling up public spending and power the trailing economy and now the low GST collection may change her statistics. She has already gambled big by reducing corporate tax.

What is Goods and Services Tax (GST)?

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) is an Indirect Tax, introduced by PM Narendra Modi government, to replace Indirect taxes. The GST Act was stamped by the house March 29, 2017, and it was implemented from July 1. Every product’s value in India is now taxed with GST which is a multi-stage tax. In simple words, GST is an indirect tax imposed on products (goods that we buy) or services (like transportation). It replaced many indirect taxes and now the same tax is being charged all around the country.

Stages for GST:

First: it is imposed on the raw materials

Second: Manufacturers charges it for their services

Third: Manufacturer sales finished product to the wholesaler

Fourth: Supply to the retailer

Fifth: Finally sold to the consumer

In all these stages, the amount which was added as tax is passed on to the next buying member and finally paid by the consumer.

