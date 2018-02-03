Apart from the GST Commissioner, the CBI has also arrested three people from his staff and other five people under graft charges. An FIR has also been registered against Sansar Singh's wife in the bribery case. Reportedly, CBI made the arrests after they received multiple complaints in the matter. Sources suggested that Sansar Singh along with those arrested allegedly took bribes in lager sum from different businessman.

On Saturday morning, the Criminal Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested the GST commissioner from Kanpur along with other eight people over bribe charges. As per reports doing rounds, the GST commissioner identified as Sansar Singh has been arrested by the CBI for taking and demanding a bribe. Apart from the GST Commissioner, the CBI has also arrested three people from his staff and other five people under graft charges. An FIR has also been registered against Sansar Singh’s wife in the bribery case.

According to reports, CBI has registered a case against Kanpur GST commissioner for taking around Rs 1.5 lakhs as the bribe. Apart from the preliminary investigation, the CBI is also said to be checking their backgrounds. Reportedly, CBI made the arrests after they received multiple complaints in the matter. Sources suggested that Sansar Singh along with those arrested allegedly took bribes in lager sum from different businessman and other individuals in order to get their work done. The reports of GST Commissioner from Kanpur being arrested by the CBI comes just a few days after a senior officer of the Commercial Taxes Department was arrested by the Andhra Pradesh Anti-Corruption Bureau.

The accused GST commissioner Sansar Chand, who was arrested by the CBI on Saturday morning belonged to the 1986 batch of IRS officer. The arrest of the senior officer of the Commercial Taxes Department (CTD) was made after complaints erupted stating that he owned over Rs 150 cr worth of assets in the name of his relatives and friends. After conducting searches at his house along with his relatives’ house at about 20 places in Andhra Pradesh CBI found that he was possessing assets disproportionate to known sources of income.