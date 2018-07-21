The GST council on Saturday exempted sanitary pads from the tax net which were earlier placed under the 12% category. The GST met on Saturday for the 28th time to discuss changes in the new indirect tax regime, for the first time in its second year.

After taking fire for bringing a basic hygiene product, sanitary napkins, under the Goods and Services Tax, the GST council on Saturday exempted them from the tax net. Earlier, the napkins were placed under the 12% category. Interestingly the sugar cess also came up during the discussion and reportedly a report was submitted for the same.

