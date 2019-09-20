Red Bull addicts beware, Oyo regulars rejoice: GST Council hikes tax on caffeinated drinks, slashes rates on hotel tariffs: Addressing the media after the 37th GST Council meeting in Goa, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the Goods and Services Tax (GST) council has hiked tax on caffeinated beverages while slashed the rate on hotel room tariffs.

Red Bull addicts beware, Oyo regulars rejoice: GST Council hikes tax on caffeinated drinks, slashes rates on hotel tariff: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday announced that the Goods and Services Tax (GST) council hiked tax on caffeinated beverages while slashing the rate on hotel room tariff. Addressing the media after the 37th GST Council meeting in Goa, the finance minister announced that the council has decided to hike the GST on caffeinated beverages to 28% as against the current rate of 18%. Apart from that, an additional cess of 12% has also been announced, which means the tax on caffeinated beverages has been almost doubled.

On the contrary, the GST for hotels with tariffs of up to Rs 1,000 per night has been cut to nil. The hotel rooms charging Rs 1,001 to Rs 7,500 per night would be levied 12% tax from the currently existing 18 %. She further announced that the tax on outdoor catering has been reduced to 5% from the existing 18% with input tax credit.

While the announcements are surely going to make Oyo regulars happy, the caffeine addicts would have to bear the loss. While the rates for hotel rooms per night would go down, the prices of beverages, including Red Bull, Coca Cola, and Thumbs Up others are likely to get dearer.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman after meeting of 37th GST Council meeting in Goa: GST rate on slide fasteners has been reduced from 18% to 12%, marine fuel 18% to 5%, 12% to 5% on wet grinders consisting of stone as a grinder, & 5% to nil on dried tamarind. pic.twitter.com/RWzrhF8gYE — ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2019

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman after meeting of 37th GST Council in Goa: Council decided to reduce the rate of GST from 5% to 1.5% on supply of job work services in relation to diamonds. pic.twitter.com/1Io9XaUEHq — ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2019

Meanwhile, the automobile sector was also demanding a GST rate cut between 12% to 18% on the automobile spare parts/motor vehicle following the slowdown in the sales of the vehicles. However, the GST Council did not consider the tax cut keeping in mind the huge revenue loss. Currently, a tax of 28% has been levied on the automobile spare parts and motor vehicle.

