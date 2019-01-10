Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday said that the exemption limit for Goods and Services Tax (GST) for those with a turnover up to Rs 20 lakh has been increased to 40 lakhs. In the press conference addressed by the Finance Minister after the GST council meet earlier in the day, Arun Jaitley said that from April 1, 2019, the limit in the composition scheme will also be increased to Rs 1.5 crore.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday said that the exemption limit for Goods and Services Tax (GST) for those with a turnover up to Rs 20 lakh has been increased to 40 lakhs. In the press conference addressed by the Finance Minister after the GST council meet earlier in the day, Arun Jaitley said that from April 1, 2019, the limit in the composition scheme will also be increased to Rs 1.5 crore. In a relief to small scale industries, MSMEs, the Finance Minister informed that those who fall under the composition scheme will pay the tax quarterly, however, the return will have to be filed once a year as the GST council has approved composition scheme for services. Arun Jaitley said that services and goods providers will get benefit with the composition tax.

These outcomes including the exemption in the tax limit and inclusion of the services in the composition scheme were being expected since it was in the demand by the business fraternity, especially, by the owners of the small scale industries, MSMEs and small businessmen.

FM Arun Jaitley after GST meet: Exemption limit for GST for those with a turnover up to 20 lakh has been increased to 40 lakhs. pic.twitter.com/ewrJn1onDy — ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2019

Earlier in the 31st GST council meet, tax rate on several items were reduced. Six items were removed from the 28% tax slab to 18% while one item was shifted to 5% slab. In total, around 23 items tax rate were reduced.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More