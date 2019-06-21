Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman-led council on Friday, in the GST Council meeting, decided to extend the deadline to file annual returns. The GST council also allowed the use of Aadhaar for GSTN registration.

After the return of the Narendra Modi government, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday held the first GST Council meet and passed many big decisions including the extension of a deadline to file annual returns by a month to August 30.

Nirmala Sitharaman, who recently took the charge as Finance Minister headed the 35th meeting of the GST Council. Chief of all states marked their presence at the meeting expect Karnataka, Mizoram and Telangana.

Taking a major step, Finance Minister-led council decided to use Aadhaar number for registration on GSTN. The Council also approved a 2-year extension of National Anti-profiteering Authority.

#WATCH Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses the media after GST Council meeting. https://t.co/wXalFmrW2A — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2019

After the GST council meeting, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addressed a press conference and said that Good, meaningful, to-the-point discussions happened at the GST council meeting but Karnataka, Mizoram and Telangana CMs were absent.

Revenue Secretary AB Pandey also addressed the presser and said that GST council has decided to allow the use of Aadhaar for registration on GST portal.

He said that deadline to file the annual returns is also extended by 30 days, which the late date to file returns will be now August 30.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App