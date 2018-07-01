GST first anniversary: Congress leader P Chidambaram and Randeep Singh Surjewala called GST as Grossly Scary Tax and trouble for the millions of small-scale traders. Congressmen also said that Narendra Modi government ignored the advice of Chief Economic Adviser on many aspects of GST.

On the first anniversary of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), Congress launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government. In a presser, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala described GST as a Grossly Scary Tax. The Congressman added that single tax GST still remains a pipe dream and that the tax was tossing up challenges for the common man. He said that different returns, different rules and multiple tax slabs have created difficulties and GST has become a nightmare for the common trader.

In a tweet, Randeep Singh Surjewala said GST has completed 1 year, but still, it remains a ‘Grossly Scary Tax’ for millions of traders, shopkeepers and businessmen. He also repeated Congress chief Rahul Gandhi’s statement saying, no wonder GST’s more popular description is ‘Gabbar Singh Tax’.

#GST completes 1 Year at 12’O Clock tonight, it remains ‘Grossly Scary Tax’ for millions of traders, shopkeepers & businessmen. No wonder #GST’s more popular description is ‘Gabbar Singh Tax’ then ‘Genuine & Simple Tax’ that it was meant to be.

1/n — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) June 30, 2018

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram also said the same on the first anniversary of GST roll out. Addressing the media Chidambaram said that the government’s GST implementation was deeply flawed and so was the GST Constitution Amendment Bill.

The Centre, he said, had ignored the advice of the Chief Economic Adviser on many aspects of GST, especially the tax rates.

Earlier, the Congress had challenged BJP to include petroleum products, real estate and electricity under the ambit of the tax. The party had also said that PM Modi’s Gabbar Singh Tax was shrewdly designed to help his wealthy friends and that the tax had hurt millions of small traders.

Govt did bad things in a big way – demonetisation, or big things in a bad way – GST. The design, structure, infrastructure backbone, rates & implementation of GST were so flawed that GST has become a bad word among businesspersons, traders,exporters&common citizens: P Chidambaram pic.twitter.com/pb2zm8hGPE — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2018

