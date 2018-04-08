Months after the Centre implemented the biggest reform in the indirect tax system by bringing the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in to the system, the Lucknow Gurudwara Pabandhak Committee (LGPC) is now demanding that the GST on Langar (A social service — community meal) — practiced in Gurudwaras and all Sikh Shrines in the country, should be immediately withdrawn.

Months after the Centre implemented the biggest reform in the indirect tax system by bringing the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in to the system, the Lucknow Gurudwara Pabandhak Committee (LGPC) is now demanding that the GST on Langar (A social service — community meal) — practiced in Gurudwaras and all Sikh Shrines in the country, should be immediately withdrawn. There is a provision under the GST law to exempt institutions. Speaking on the matter, LGPC President Rajendra Singh Bagga has said, “This is for the first time in the 450 year history of the Gurudwaras that GST was being levied on ‘langar’ service”. He said this in a press conference.

Previously, Shiromani Gurudwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), the one who manages all Gurdwaras had approached the Central government to exempt and not include free kitchens at the Golden Temple and Sikh shrines in the Goods and Services Tax (GST). Calling the GST on free kitchens at Sikh shrines as ‘unfair’, the LGPC President Rajendra Singh Bagga said that GST on the free meal (Langar) should not be imposed and urged the government for its immediate withdrawal.

Meanwhile, speaking on the issue, a former Uttar Pradesh Minister and MLC Balwant Singh Ramoowalia, while addressing the media said that there was an agitation by the Sikh community for imposing GST on Langar. He also mentioned that the government has collected a sum of around Rs 2 crore from the Gurdwaras. It is to mention that GST is not served on food which is being served in ‘Langars’ itself but is charged on the purchase of raw material and items for preparing it.

