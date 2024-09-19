Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences
Thursday, September 19, 2024
Live Tv

Guaranteed Govt Job For Agniveers: BJP ‘s Manifesto For Haryana

Bhartiya Janata party promised guaranteed jobs for Agniveers and financial assistance of Rs2,100 per month .

Guaranteed Govt Job For Agniveers: BJP ‘s Manifesto For Haryana

The Bhartiya Janata party on Thursday released the party’s manifesto for the Haryana Assembly elections, just a day after the Congress party announced seven guarantees for the poll-bound state.

Union Minister and BJP President JP Nadda, along with Haryana BJP president Mohan Lal Badoli and Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini were present during the launch of the manifesto in Rohtak, Haryana.

The Bhartiya Janata party promised guaranteed jobs for Agniveers and financial assistance of Rs2,100 per month under ‘Lado Laxmi Yojana’.
To boost employment in the state, the party announced that ten industrial cities will be built on the lines of IMT Kharkhoda and more than 50 thousand youth from nearby villages will be given employment.

Under the healthcare initiatives, under Chirayu Ayushman, the amount of Rs 5 lakh received per year will be increased to Rs 10 lakh.

The party also promises to offer scooters to college going female students under Awal Balika Yojana and LPG cylinders for Rupees 500 under the Har Ghar Grahini Yojana.

During the event, Union Minister JP Nadda highlighted key promises from the party’s ‘Sankalp Patra,’ stating, “All women will be provided financial assistance of Rs 2,100 per month under the ‘Lado Laxmi Yojna.’ Under the Chirayu Ayushman scheme, the Rs 5 lakh you get per year will be increased to Rs 10 lakh. MSP on 24 crops will continue, and we will provide government jobs to 2 lakh youth.”

He also assured that LPG cylinders would remain available for Rs 500 to Antyodaya BPL families and guaranteed government jobs for Agniveers.

Criticizing the Congress party, Nadda remarked, “For Congress, this document is just a formality. It is merely a ritual for them and an attempt to deceive the people.”

He reflected on the state’s past, saying, “What was the image of Haryana 10 years ago? It was one of getting jobs based on ‘Kharchi’ and ‘Parchi,’ known for land scams.”

Nadda emphasized the importance of the BJP’s manifesto, declaring, “For us, ‘Sankalp Patra’ is very important. We are serving Haryana non-stop.”

Meanwhile, the Congress party Wednesday announced seven guarantees for Haryana assembly polls which will be part of its election manifesto, promising restoration of the Old Pension Scheme, two lakh jobs, caste survey, 300 units of free power and free medical treatment upto Rs 25 lakh.

Voting for the 90-member legislative assembly in Haryana will be held on October 5. Votes will be counted on October 8 along with that in Jammu and Kashmir.

(INPUTS FROM ANI)

Filed under

Agniveers BJP HARYANA POLLS manifesto

Also Read

Labour Ministry Investigates Claims of ‘Exploitative Work Environment’ Following EY Employee’s Death

Labour Ministry Investigates Claims of ‘Exploitative Work Environment’ Following EY Employee’s Death

Congress Unveils Ambitious ‘Saat Vaade’ Manifesto To Reclaim Haryana From BJP

Congress Unveils Ambitious ‘Saat Vaade’ Manifesto To Reclaim Haryana From BJP

What Is Julio Rodriguez’s Net Worth? 23-Year-Old’s Blunder Against Yankees Leads To A Big Loss For Seattle Mariners

What Is Julio Rodriguez’s Net Worth? 23-Year-Old’s Blunder Against Yankees Leads To A Big Loss...

Over 100 Former Republican Officials Call Trump Unfit To Serve As President, Back Harris

Over 100 Former Republican Officials Call Trump Unfit To Serve As President, Back Harris

PM Modi Celebrates Record Voter Turnout In J&K, Commends Shift From Violence To Education

PM Modi Celebrates Record Voter Turnout In J&K, Commends Shift From Violence To Education

Entertainment

Has Colin Farrell’s The Penguin Revealed The Villain In Robert Pattinson’s The Batman Part 2?

Has Colin Farrell’s The Penguin Revealed The Villain In Robert Pattinson’s The Batman Part 2?

IIFA FESTIVAL 2024: Set To Honor The Legendary Telugu Fame Nandamuri Balakrishna

IIFA FESTIVAL 2024: Set To Honor The Legendary Telugu Fame Nandamuri Balakrishna

David Schwimmer Doesn’t Regret Rejecting This 1997 Blockbuster Film

David Schwimmer Doesn’t Regret Rejecting This 1997 Blockbuster Film

Eva Mendes To Return To Acting? ‘Hitch’ Star Has This To Say

Eva Mendes To Return To Acting? ‘Hitch’ Star Has This To Say

‘Stree 2’ Box Office Collection Day 35: Shraddha Kapoor’s Film Earns Nearly Rs 2 Crore On Fifth Wednesday

‘Stree 2’ Box Office Collection Day 35: Shraddha Kapoor’s Film Earns Nearly Rs 2 Crore

Lifestyle

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First Spot

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox