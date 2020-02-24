Popular show of Zee TV, Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega, has always managed to keep the audiences hooked to their television sets with its interesting twists and controversies. In yesterdays’ episode, we saw them celebrating Maha Shivratri where Akshat and Antara were asked to perform puja but just Aarti, the vessel of milk happens to fall on Akshat’s hand and Antara Guddan speeds up to save him.

The show takes its next turn by showing Guddan in puja with Akshat, instead of Antara, where Akshat is not interested in performing puja with Guddan but at the end, after Guddan’s request, he continues the puja. Antara goes to stop Akshat form puja because of her anger and cant see Guddan and Akshat together.

Akashat and Antara are then involved in an argument where Antara clears her problem with Guddan and the way Jindal family stooped Antara by stopping her for creating hindrance in puja. Akshat Soon convinces Antara by narrating her their divorce Story. Akshat also clears Antara about the property he gave to Guddan while divorcing her which is heard by Gudden and makes the upset.

In tonight’s episode, Akshat and Guddan undergo a conversation, where Akshat says to her that she should stop saying everyone lies about her pregnancy and if she is right then she will have to prove it by her reports. Guddan agrees to go through all such tests which would prove her truth. Now the question is will Akshat after knowing Guddan’s truth to be able to accept her as her wife or his child’s mother.

