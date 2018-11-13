In his statement, the accused, Kanhaya, said that he liked a woman very much and wanted her to be attracted to him. He added that his family was also aware of his plans. As per the post-mortem report, the owl died due to multiple puncture wounds which were done by a sharp weapon.

There have been several advertisements and movies depicting numerous ways by which a man can attract a woman. However, a Delhi man went a step ahead and decided to perform voodoo in order to get a woman attracted to him. In order to perform the black magic, the man identified as a 40-year-old truck driver from Delhi’s Sultanpuri area brutally killed an owl and hit it in a cooler in his house. As per reports, the investigating Delhi Police have arrested the accused, Kanhaya, on Monday for killing an owl.

During primary investigations, the police found that the accused was married and had three children. While being interrogated by the police, the accused said that he liked a woman and wanted her to be attracted to him. He added that he saw a video on YouTube and thought that sacrificing an own would help him get closer to the woman he liked. The investigating police charged Kanhaya for murder, animal cruelty and arrested him on Sunday, November 11 from his house.

Acting on a tip-off, the police raided Kanhaya house and found a carcass of the owl lying inside a cooler. As per reports, Animal Welfare Board of India had filed a complaint against the accused. Further disclosing the matter, the investigating police officer told PTI that the accused kept mum while being interrogated. The officer added that Kanhaya later showed a YouTube video which detailed the process of sacrificing an owl. The video further listed the rituals that were to be following while performing the black magic.

In his statement, Kanhaya said that he liked a woman very much and wanted her to be attracted to him. He added that his family was also aware of his plans. As per the post-mortem report, the owl died due to multiple puncture wounds which were done by a sharp weapon. The report added that the accused had first cut the claws of the bird and later inserted several needles into his lungs and other organs.

