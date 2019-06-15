7, including 4 sanitation workers, choke to death in Vadodara hotel's septic tank: Seven people died of suffocation while cleaning a hotel's septic tank in Vadodara. The police have booked the hotel owner under the charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

Seven people including four sanitation workers died while cleaning a hotel’s septic tank in Vadodara, reports said on Saturday. The incident took place in Fartikui village on Friday outside Darshan hotel in Dabhoi, Gujarat. It has been reported that the three hotel staff — Ajay Vasava (24), Vijay Chauhan (22) and Sahdev Vasava (22) — also lost their lives in the incident. The reports said that the workers were suffocated to death to some kind of gas leakage,

The police reached the spot soon after the incident was reported and have booked the owner of the hotel, Abbas Bhoraniya. He has been taken booked under the charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder. However, the police have not yet arrested him.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Dabhoi division, Kalpesh Solanki told the Indian Express that the hotel had hired four cleaners to clean the septic tank. He further presumed that one of the cleaners, who entered the tank, died of suffocation due to some kind of gas leakage. The others then jumped in to check on him but died of the same circumstances.

The police further revealed that three of the cleaners were working as the hotel staff members too. The police is yet trying to ascertain the exact reason behind the incident. The primary autopsy reports of the deceased are still awaited.

Since January 2019, more than 25 sewer workers have died of asphyxiation across the country, including in densely populated cities. We can’t dubb the incidents as accidents as there is a lack of structural execution. The workers are denied suitable equipment mandated by the Supreme Court.

