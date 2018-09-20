The Gujarat Assembly on Thursday, September 20, passed a bill proposing a salary hike for speakers, ministers MLAs, deputy speaker, leader of the Opposition, as per the new bill their salaries will be increased up to Rs 45,000. The Salaries and Allowances of Members, Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly, Ministers and Leader of Opposition Laws (Amendment) Bill 2018 was introduced by State for Home and Parliamentary Affairs Pradeepsinh Jadeja.

The Gujarat Assembly unanimously passed a bill on Wednesday, September 19, in the state by which salaries of speakers, ministers MLAs, deputy speaker will be increased up to Rs 45,000, as reported by the NDTV. As per the revised salaries, monthly salary of the MLAs will be increased by Rs 1. 16 lakh, as against the current Rs. 70,727, which is a hike of almost 64%. While ministers, speakers, deputy speaker, leader of the Opposition will get a hike up to Rs 1.32 Lakh.

Minister of State for Home and Parliamentary Affairs Pradeepsinh Jadeja, introduced the Salaries and Allowances of Members, Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly, Ministers and Leader of Opposition Laws (Amendment) Bill 2018 in the house. Meanwhile, media reports say that the new remunerative pattern will put an extra burden of Rs 10 annually on the state expenditure.

However, Jadeja justified the salary hike by claiming that the salaries of the lawmakers in many states of the country were much more than BJP led-Gujarat, where the last hike happened 13 years ago in 2005.

The leader of the Opposition from Congress Ashwin Kotwal also extended support to the salary hike, citing similar reasons.

On the development, Dalit leader Jignesh Mewani expressed mixed response over the hike, saying, “what about salaries of ASHA workers and Anganwadi workers as well as mid-day meal and contractual sanitation workers?”

