Gujarat Assembly Speaker Rajendra Trivedi on Sunday triggered a row after he made a controversial remark saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Dalit icon Dr BR Ambedkar belong to Brahmin community. While addressing a Mega Brahmin Business Summit in Gandhinagar, he said Lord Krishna was an OBC, who was made god by Rishi Sandipani and Lord Ram was a Kshatriya, but it was only rishis who made him a god.

Both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Dalit icon Dr BR Ambdedkar belong to Brahmin community, said Gujarat Assembly Speaker Rajendra Trivedi on Sunday. The state Assembly speaker triggered a row after he made a controversial remark while addressing a Brahmin at Mega Brahmin Business Summit in the state capital Gandhinagar. Going a step ahead, Trivedi said Lord Krishna was an OBC, who was made god by Rishi Sandipani and Lord Ram was a Kshatriya, but it was only rishis who made him a god. “I’ve no hesitation in saying Ambedkar is a Brahmin. His surname, Ambedkar, a Brahmin surname, was given by his teacher, a Brahmin. Not wrong to call a learned person a Brahmin.

In that context, I’ll say Modi Ji is also a Brahmin, “said ANI quoting Rajendra Trivedi. Praising the Brahmin community for its contribution in the past, he added that Brahmin community has never been hungry for power, even they played the key role in the success of kings like Chandragupta Maurya and Lord Rama. The speaker made this remark in the presence of Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel. Referring to Lord Krishna, Triveni said, “The shepherd of Gokul today we would refer to him as an OBC who made this OBC a god? It was Sandipani Rishi, a Brahmin.” He said Brahmins safeguarded the Sanskrit language.

I've no hesitation in saying Ambedkar is a Brahmin. His surname, Ambedkar, a Brahmin surname, was given by his teacher, a Brahmin. Not wrong to call a learned person a Brahmin. In that context I'll say Modi Ji is also a Brahmin: Rajendra Trivedi, Gujarat Assembly Speaker (28.04) pic.twitter.com/AGwhIQy1n7 — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2018

Talking about the Bhagwan Vyas, the son of Matsyakanya, he said Vyas was made a god by the Brahmins. Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh government has passed a controversial order to officially introduce word ‘Ramji’ as the middle name of BR Ambedkar in all documents and records in the state. The Yogi Adityanath led-government citing Ambedkar’s signature in Constitution justified its decision. According to a report, in Hindi, he will be pronounced as ‘Aambedkar’, while the spelling of Ambedkar in English will remain the same.

