Ahmed Mohammed Lambu, one of the accused in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts, was on Thursday arrested by the Gujarat ATS in Valsad. Lambu, considered close to Dawood Ibrahim, was arrested following an operation which was conducted late Thursday night.

TADA court pronounced its verdict on the 1993 Mumbai blasts and convicted Abu Salem and five others

Months after the arrest of Dawood Ibrahim’s aide, Mohammed Farooq, Gujarat anti-Terror Squad (ATS) has arrested 1993 Mumbai serial blasts accused Ahmed Mohammed Lambu in Dhariya. Lambu was part of the Arjun Gang in Musafir Khana, Firoz Abdul Rashid Khan, one of the accused in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case, had revealed.

Last year in June, a special TADA court pronounced its verdict on the 1993 Mumbai blasts and convicted Abu Salem and five others- Mustafa Dossa, Feroz Abdul Rashid Khan, Taher Merchant, Riyaz Siddiqui and Kirmullah Khan- on charges of “waging war against the nation”. Abu Salem was convicted on charges of conspiracy and terror activities, the others were charged with conspiracy, terrorism, and murder. Abdul Qayyum was the only one acquitted of all charges.

Mustafa Dossa, only a few days after the judgment in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts, died of a heart attack at the JJ Hospital where he was admitted after he complained of chest pain. Dossa was convicted on the charges of conspiracy, murder, and terror. Lahane confirmed that Mustafa Dossa died of a cardiac arrest a few hours after he was admitted to the hospital.

Another accused in the case, Taher Merchant, died of a heart attack in April 2018. Merchant, who was lodged in the Yerawada Central Jail, suffered a heart attack in the prison around 3 AM and was rushed to a hospital. His body, however, couldn’t respond to the treatment and he died at around 3.45 AM

Merchant had arranged money for the blasts and was also linked to conspirators Tiger Memon and Dawood Ibrahim. In 2007, a special TADA court had convicted 100 accused, including Actor Sanjay Datt, in connection with the blasts.

