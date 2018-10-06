Gujarat rape case: As per reports, Gujarat toddler was raped by a man from Bihar in Sabarkantha district. The toddler was raped on September 28. After the matter was highlighted, the Gujarat Police launched several investigations and nabbed the 20-year-old accused of raping the minor at the ceramic factory where he was working as a labour

A week-long violence in several districts of Gujarat which broke out after the rape of a 14-month-old girl in Sabarkantha has reportedly triggered the exodus of the several people who hail from north Indian states like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. As per reports, the toddler was raped by a man from Bihar in Sabarkantha district. The toddler was raped on September 28. After the matter was highlighted, the Gujarat Police launched several investigations and nabbed the 20-year-old accused of raping the minor at the ceramic factory where he was working as a labour. The following rape incident caused widespread anger among the locals that resulted in several violent incidents. Reports claim that just 24 hours after the rape incident was reported, at least 19 cases of attacks on migrants were reported from Sabarkantha, Mehsana, Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad rural and Ahmedabad city.

After the rape incident was highlighted, several angry members of Thakore community targetted several people belonging to north India and attacked them mercilessly. Apart from the male members, several women were also seen indulging in violent acts against the north Indians.

As per official reports, 18 FIRs have been registered in a week and over 170 people have been arrested for inciting people to carry out violent acts.

As per a report by IndiaTV, Thakore community is currently spreading against the north Indians. Apart from thrashing the people from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, the people from Gujarat also shared hate messages which have reportedly gone viral on social media.

As per reports, Congress MLA Alpesh Thakore is said to be the man behind the attacks on north Indians from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

