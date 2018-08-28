Ahmedabad District Co-operative (ADC) Bank along with its chairman Ajay Patel has filed two separate defamation cases at the Metro Court. The following defamation cases against Rahul Gandhi and RS Surjewala come a few months after Surjewala stated that the bank had converted Rs 745 crore of old currency into new.

On Monday, Congress president Rahul Gandhi and spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala were slapped with defamation suits by a Gujarat Bank. As per reports, Ahmedabad District Co-operative (ADC) Bank along with its chairman Ajay Patel has filed two separate defamation cases at the Metro Court. The following defamation cases against Rahul Gandhi and RS Surjewala come a few months after Surjewala stated that the bank had converted Rs 745 crore of old currency into new during the demonetisation in 2017. The bank took offence of the remarks made by Congress leaders on the bank during the demonetisation period and filed the defamation case. The case will next be heard on September 17.

Talking to media over the fresh defamation cases filed against the Congress president and spokesperson, petitioner’s counsel Ajit Jadega said that while addressing a press conference, Randeep Singh Surjewala claimed that the bank had converted Rs 745 crore worth of old currencies notes (Rs 500 and Rs 1000) to new.

The council added that the court took cognizance of the complaint filed and accepted the complaint. The complaint filed said that the Congress leader made claims without verifying the facts.

The council stated that the bank didn’t even have 7% of the amount Randeep Singh Surjewala had claimed. The complaint said that such allegations affect the business and the new account holders may not want to bank with such a bank.

Addressing a press conference, Surjewala said that chairman of the ADCB bank is a close associate of BJP president Amit Shah, who was the director and former chairman of the bank.

