Gujarat BJP chief Jitu Vaghani's son caught copying in college exams: Meet Vaghani was caught copying in college examinations. The cheating incident took place in Jitu Vaghani's Bhavnagar assembly constituency. Vaghani has won two consecutive elections from Bhavnagar West assembly segment.

Gujarat BJP chief Jitu Vaghani’s son caught copying in college exams: The son of Gujarat Bharatiya Janata Party chief Jitu Vaghani was caught cheating in college examinations. Meet Vighani, according to reports, was caught copying in Bhavnagar area in Gujarat. Senior BJP leader is currently representing the Bhavnagar assembly seat. The incident, which comes just ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in the country, is seen as the embarrassment for senior Vaghani. The incident is not first of its kind when politicians’ wards were caught cheating in examinations. Last year, son of Congress MLA Shakuntala Khatik from Madhya Pradesh was caught cheating in BA exams. The video of Nitin Khatik’s cheating went viral on social media. Son of Congress MLA was copying from a chit.

The social media users have mocked at Vitu, raising questions on his Chowkidari. After Prime Minister Narendra Modi added Chowkidar to his Twiter handle, following the Main Bhi Chowkidar campaign, Jitu Vaghani had also changed the name to Chowkidar Jitu Vaghnai.

Mit Vaghani caught copying reportedly with 27 chits on him in University exams.#Bhavnagar Uni VC is ex @ABVPGujarat worker who is trying to cover up this because Meet's father is Chowkidar @jitu_vaghani, President of #Gujarat BJP. @BJP4India @AmitShah @INCIndia @RahulGandhi — Deepal.‏‎‎Trivedi (@DeepalTrevedie) March 28, 2019

Vaghani is the two-time MLA from Bhavnagar West. He has won the last two assembly polls in 2012 and 2017.

