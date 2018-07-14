The vice president of BJP's Gujarat unit, Jayanti Bhanushali resigned on Friday, July 13 after a Surat-based woman accused him of rape charges. The complainant submitted an application to Ahmedabad Commissioner of Police Anup Kumar Singh on July 10 and sought a rape case against Kutch MLA

The vice president of the BJP from Gujarat and former Kutch MLA, quit on Friday, July 13, after a 21-year-old woman from Surat accused him of rape charges on the pretext of getting her admitted to a fashion institute to specialise in designing course, as reported by TOI. However, Bhanushali denied the allegations in his letter to the state BJP president t Jitu Vaghani.

A surat based woman submitted a written complaint against him to the Surat Police Commissioner’s application. As per the complaint the victim acquainted with Bhanushali in 2017, when she was looking for admission to a fashion designing college.

According to a report published by Indian Express, the accused called the girl to Ahmedabad in November last year, from where she was taken to Gandhinagar in MLA’s vehicle. According to the complaint by the woman, the vehicle was driven to a remote place, where Bhanushali raped her.

The woman further pointed out that the accused raped her on multiple occasions, using the video to blackmail her. However, Bhanushali has denied the allegations and has sought a fair probe, saying there have some people who are trying to defame him.

