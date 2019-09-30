Former Congress MLA Alpesh Thakor is set to contest in upcoming Gujarat bypolls on BJP ticket from Radhanpur constituency. Another Congress defector, Dhavalsinh Narendrasinh Zala will also contest as a BJP candidate in the bypolls.

Former Congress MLA Alpesh Thakor has been fielded by the Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) in the upcoming Gujarat bypolls. The former Congress rebel will contest from the Radhanpur constituency, a seat he had won in 2017 as a Congressman. Thakor was named as a BJP candidate as the party announced 38 nominees’ name for the assembly by-election that is to be held in several states on October 21. While talking with the news agency PTI, Thakor said, he is impressed on the party’s decision and interested to contest the Gujarat bypolls from Radhanpur constituency.

Another Congress defector, Dhavalsinh Narendrasinh Zala also has been fielded by BJP in the Gujarat bypolls. Zala had rebelled against the Congress party, complaining about the unfair treatment. He will contest on a BJP ticket from Bayad constituency of Gujarat.

The Central Election Committee (CEC) finalised the names of the candidates for the upcoming bypolls. The central election committee meeting was held on Sunday that was chaired by BJP national president Amit Shah, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP working president JP Nadda. In the meeting, top leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) discussed about the upcoming bypolls in several states that will be held for 51 assembly seats on October 21 along with the assembly election in Haryana and Maharashtra. Among the 38 assembly seats, 10 seats are in Uttar Pradesh, 6 seats in Gujarat, 5 seats in Kerala, 4 seats in Assam, 2 seats each in Punjab, Sikkim and Himachal Pradesh, 1 seat in Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Meghalaya, Telangana, and Rajasthan. Assembly bypolls will be held in 51 assembly seats. Reports said the BJP will likely to announce the name of the candidates for the remaining seats very soon.

