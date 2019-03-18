In October 2018. Nepali told Vaghela that he wanted to return to his country Nepal to admit his children in school. However, the family never returned to Vaghela's home. AJ Anurkar of Pethapur police said that burglary came to light when Vaghelas were preparing for a wedding in the family.

Former Gujarat chief minister and NCP leader Shankarsingh Vaghela on Monday filed a complaint against his security guard, accusing him of stealing Rs 3 lakh cash and ornaments worth Rs 2 lakh from his house Vasant Vagdo near K/7 circle in Gandhinagar. In the FIR lodged with Pethapur police of Gandhinagar, Vaghela’s security guard – Basudev Nepali alias Shambhu Gurkha and his wife Sharda have been named as accused. Nepali was employed by Vagehla four years ago. He used to stay with his wife and kids at Vaghela’s house in Gandhinagar.

In October 2018. Nepali told Vaghela that he wanted to return to his country Nepal to admit his children in school. However, the family never returned to Vaghela’s home. AJ Anurkar of Pethapur police said that burglary came to light when Vaghelas were preparing for a wedding in the family.

Subsequently, they questioned their domestic staff about the missing cash and jewellery. The family also contacted Nepali and asked him to work, but he didn’t do. Nepali and his wife had access to the security of the room from where valuable items were looted.

Vaghela, who is one of the prominent politicians in the state of Gujarat, began his career with Jana Sangh, which later became the BJP. In 1995 Gujarat Assembly elections, Vaghela played a crucial role in BJP’s victory and became the chief minister.

He later rebelled and again became the Chief Minister of Gujarat in 1996, but his tenure lasted for just one year. He had formed Rashtriya Janata Party in 1996 and later merged his party with the Congress.

He again launched his new political outfit Jan Vikalp Morcha before Gujarat Assembly elections in 2017. But his party failed miserably and didn’t win even a single seat. He served as Lok Sabha MP five time. He was a Rajya Sabha member from Gujarat between 1984 to 1989.

He was also Cabinet Minister of Textiles in the Manmohan Singh government. Earlier this year, Shankarsinh Vaghela joined the Sharad Pawar-led NCP and was made party’s general secretary. He had alleged the BJP is trying to kill democracy. Vaghela’s induction into the NCP is seen as an attempt to have a three-cornered contest in forthcoming Lok Sabha elections if Sharad Pawar doesn’t enter into a pact with the Congress.

