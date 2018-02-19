As per early numbers, the BJP is way ahead of Congress in the Gujarat bypolls. The bypolls are being held for 75 municipalities along with two district panchayats and 17 taluka panchayats. Following the early counting, it was found that BJP was leading with 44 seats in its pocket. The ruling party, BJP, held 59 out of 75 municipalities and also 13 of the 17 taluka panchayats.

After losing all three seats in the Rajasthan bypolls to Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) seems to have finally found its ground in Gujarat. As per early numbers, the BJP is way ahead of Congress in the Gujarat bypolls. The bypolls are being held in 75 municipalities along with two district panchayats and 17 taluka panchayats. Following the early counting, it was found that BJP was leading with 44 seats in its pocket. Meanwhile, Congress seems to be picking up the pace by leading on 27 seats. Dahod had recorded the highest voter turnout of 76.67% while Rajkot had the lowest turnout of 50.17%.

Maintaining their winning league, the BJP secured its 5 terms in the state in December last year. However, the win was not as massive as it was earlier as the Congress emerged like a phoenix from ashes and reduced the winning margin for the BJP. The BJP won 99 of Gujarat’s 182 seats, only seven more than the majority mark of 92, while the Congress won 77, up from 60 in the last elections. As the counting is supposed to be going throughout the day, the early numbers are expected to change in the coming hours.