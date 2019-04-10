On his resignation, Gujarat Congress leader Alpesh Thakor said he was unhappy with the party leadership. The OBC leader has also expressed dissent after being denied ticket from the Patna Lok Sabha seat

Hours before first phase of 2019 General elections, Gujarat OBC leader Alpesh Thakor resigned from the Congress party on Wednesday. Along with Alpesh, MLA Dhavalsinh Zala and Bharatji Thakor have also resigned from Congress. Confirming Thakor’s resignation, his close aide Dhavalsinh said a Thakor Sena core committee meeting was called in which he, along with Alpesh and Bharathi was asked to quit Congress as a move to protest against the ignorance of Thakor community by the grand old party, reported TOI. Alpesh had joined the party in the year 2017.

Although Thakor has refuted claims of joining the BJP, on his resignation, the OBC leader said he was unhappy with the party leadership. He had also expressed dissent after being denied ticket from the Patna Lok Sabha seat.

Gujarat: MLA Alpesh Thakor of Thakor Kshatriya Sena resigns from Congress party. (File pic) pic.twitter.com/QbayoH1B0z — ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2019

A month ago Thakor had denied leaving the Congress party and said he would continue working for the rights of the Thakor community. He had also said that he would continue to support the party.

