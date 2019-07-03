The move comes after OBC leader and Radhanpur MLA Alpesh Thakor and Dhavalsinh Zala openly dissented against the Congress. The party fears both Thakor and Zala may influence other Congress MLAs to switch loyalty.

Gujarat OBC leader and Radhanpur MLA Alpesh Thakor on Wednesday cocked a snook at the Congress party for sending 69 MLAs to Mount Abu in party-ruled Rajasthan to attend a one-day camp there ahead of the July 5 Rajya Sabha polls. While Thakor said the Congress shifted its MLAs to Rajasthan to thwart poaching attempts, party’s Deputy Leader in the Assembly Shailesh Parmar said the Congress MLAs left for Mount Abu to participate in a party meeting related to the elections to the Upper House of Parliament since there is no sitting of the ongoing Monsoon session of the House on Thursday.

The move comes after Thakor and Dhavalsinh Zala openly dissented against the Congress and are not expected to vote in the party’s favour. Congress fears both Thakor and Zala may persuade other Congress MLAs to switch loyalty and the BJP could be a part of it. On June 20, the Congress had moved the Gujarat High Court with an appeal to disqualify Thakor over alleged anti-party activities. Thakor had won as a Congress candidate in Assembly election in 2017 and later resigned from the party during Lok Sabha election 2019.

Gujarat Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi on Monday said the party issued a whip asking all its sitting MLAs to remain present for the July 5 Rajya Sabha bypolls and vote for the two party candidates in the fray. The whip was also issued to Thakor, he added. While the Congress has fielded former MLA Chandrika Chudasama and Gaurav Pandya, the BJP has fielded External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and OBC leader Juglaji Thakor for the bypolls in the 182-member Assembly.

During the 2017 Rajya Sabha elections, the Congress had taken its MLAs to party-ruled Karnataka to prevent poaching or defections after several legislators joined the BJP when Ahmed Patel was seeking re-election.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App