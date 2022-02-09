The court convicted 49 accused and acquitted 28 others in the case on Tuesday. All the convicts will be brought in the court when the quantum of punishment is pronounced by the judge.

The Gujarat court hearing the 2008 Ahmedabad serial bomb blast case will hand down the sentences to those found guilty today. The court convicted 49 accused and acquitted 28 others in the case on Tuesday. Justice AR Patel will pronounce the quantum of punishment. All the convicts will be brought in the court when the quantum of punishment is pronounced by the judge.

The accused have been convicted under Section 16 of the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, which deals with terrorism, along with the Indian Penal Code Sections 302 (murder) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy), said special prosecutor Amit Patel.

On July 26, 2008, as many as 21 bomb blasts had taken place in Ahmedabad within a span of 70 minutes. The terror attack had led to the death of 56 people who were killed at various places in the city due to the bomb blasts and over 200 people were also injured. The Islamic militant group, Harkat-ul-Jihad-al-Islami, had claimed responsibility for the attacks.