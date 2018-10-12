When Congress MLA was asked about the mass exodus, he said that the people were going home to celebrate 'chhath'. Meanwhile, Vijay Rupani said that the people were living peacefully.

Following the reports of attacks on migrant workers from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh in several districts of Gujarat, a case has been filed against state chief minister Vijay Rupani and Gujarat Congress MLA Alpesh Thakor. The following development comes to light after Alpesh Thakor had denied his alleged involvement in the violence against non-Gujaratis. As per a report, when Congress MLA was asked about the mass exodus, he said that the people were going home to celebrate ‘chhath’. Meanwhile, Vijay Rupani said that the people were living peacefully. The case is set to be heard on November 2.

The case was filed on the complaint registered by a social activist, Tamanna Hashmi. The activist filed the case in Muzaffarpur’s Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM)’s court. In the case filed, Hashmi said that CM Rupani failed to ensure safety and control the violence. On the other hand, the activist said that Congress MLA Thakor forced the migrant workers to flee from the area.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan says BJP, Congress are competing to see who’s more communal over Sabarimala issue

Earlier, Alpesh Thakor sat on a day-long fast in order to amend the image of Gujarat which suffered in the past few days. Talking to media, he said that he is doing ‘Sadbhavna Upvas’ because the image of his Gujarat is being maligned. He further claimed that there was no place of violence in Gujarat.

Gujarat exodus: Home Minister assures migrants of safety, asks them to return to state

Meanwhile, the BJP has shifted the blame on Congress demanding the party to take an action against its MLA Alpesh Thakor. However, the Congress refuted the claims and said that it had no role in the alleged attacks.

DRDO employee, woman scientist arrested for leaking BrahMos missile secrets to Pakistan’s ISI

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More