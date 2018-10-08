Gujarat Home Minister Pradeepsinh Jadeja on Monday appealed to migrant workers who left the state to return following violence across five districts.

It is our responsibility to provide security to those who come to Gujarat for employment from other states… We are very serious about resuming the law and order in the state. We have filed 35 FIRs in this case,” state home minister Pradeepsinh Jadeja was quoted by NDTV as saying.

