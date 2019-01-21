former BJP legislator Bimal Shah, who was the minister in Keshubhai Patel government in 1998, and South Gujarat tribal leader Anil Patel on Monday joined Congress on Monday. Bimal Shah was denied ticket by Amit Shah twice during the state assembly polls in 2012 and 2017. In 1998 while Bimal Shah became a minister Amit Shah, who was also an MLA, was subdued over his proximity to Narendra Modi who was then the political rival of chief minister Keshubhai Patel.

With less than 90 days remaining for the Lok Sabha polls, former BJP legislator Bimal Shah, who was the minister in Keshubhai Patel government in 1998, and South Gujarat tribal leader Anil Patel on Monday joined Congress in presence of party state in-charge Rajeev Satav and state Congress chief Amit Chavda.

While Bimal Shah’s joining hasn’t come as a surprise given the decades’ old rivalry between him and BJP president Amit Shah, Anil Patel’s switch has come as a jolt to the saffron party.

Bimal Shah was denied ticket by Amit Shah twice during the state assembly polls in 2012 and 2017. The 2 have share animosity since the 1990s when Bimal was the vice-president of BJP Yuva Morcha between 1994 and 1997 with Uma Bharti its president, effectively the boss of Amit Shah who was then national treasurer of the youth wing.

In 1998 while the 2 became the MLAs, Bimal Shah became a minister but Amit Shah was subdued over his proximity to Narendra Modi who was then the political rival of chief minister Keshubhai Patel.

A few days back, Bimal Shah was quoted by media criticising BJP president Amit Shah, giving a hint of his switch to Congress.

With the Lok Sabha elections coming closer, political migration from one party to another would start. The switch of Bimal Shah and Anil Patel is only the beginning before the carnival of democracy sets off. However, Gujarat being the home-state of the Prime Minister, Congress party is trying hard to make a major dent in PM Modi’s bastion as in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls BJP won all 26 seats.

