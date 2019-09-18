Gujarat government delayed the implementation of the new Motor Vehicle Act for a month. The Gujarat government revised the MV act and implemented it from September 16. However, Gujarat transport minister said due to difficulties and rush caused to the public, the government decided to postpone the new provisions.

The Gujarat government postponed the newly implemented penalties for traffic offenses under the MV act, 2019 for a month. The decision came one week after the BJP-ruled Gujarat government notified to implement 18 new traffic offenses.

Gujarat transport minister R C Faldu said new fines for traffic rules violations will be implemented from October 15. The new traffic penalties in some case were four or five times lesser than the old law implemented by the central government. The Gujarat transport minister said the penalties of the old law will be applicable till then.

The Gujarat government’s decision to postpone implementation of the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019 came because of some reports where it said that the state does not have enough control over heavy rush for renewing the driving license and massive demand of helmets.

The state transport minister said there are many complaints about disruption in renewing and getting PUC certificates, helmets and other things. Because of the difficulties and rush to caused to the public, the government of Gujarat has taken the decision to postpone the implementation of the new Motor Vehicle Act (Amendment) 2019 for a month.

The minister said 999 new PUC centers will be disclosed to control the rush and inconvenience. He also said efforts will be made by the government to streamline the work of the transport department.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani announced revision on heavy penalties in 18 traffic offenses. The provision had been enforced in the state from September 16. Gujarat was the first state who reduced the fines for traffic offenses such as not wearing a seat belt or driving without a helmet.

After the Gujarat government, the Uttarakhand government also reduced traffic penalties. Several other state governments such as Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Chattisgarh have already announced that they will not implement the new Motor Vehicle Vehicle Act (Amendment) 2019 due to heavy penalties.

