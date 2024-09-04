Gujarat Government Disburses ₹8.04 Crore In Flood Relief

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has instructed District Collectors to expedite recovery efforts in areas affected by recent heavy rains and ensure prompt distribution of cash assistance and household aid to families in need.

Ongoing Cash Assistance and Household Aid Distribution

In response to the Chief Minister’s directives, district administrations are processing payments of cash assistance and household support to families in both rural and urban areas. Comprehensive surveys of impacted regions are being conducted to assess and address the needs of those affected.

As of September 3, a total of ₹8.04 crore in cash relief has been disbursed to 1,69,561 individuals across flood-affected districts including Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot, Anand, Kutch, Kheda, Gandhinagar, Jamnagar, Devbhumi Dwarka, Narmada, Navsari, Porbandar, Morbi, and Valsad.

Support for Affected Families and Livestock

To date, ₹20.07 crore has been distributed as household and clothing assistance to 50,111 affected families. Additionally, the families of 22 deceased individuals have received ₹88 lakh in assistance, while ₹1.78 crore has been allocated to the owners of 2,618 deceased livestock.

Housing and Infrastructure Assistance

The state has also provided ₹3.67 crore in assistance to the owners of 4,673 damaged houses and huts. Survey operations are ongoing to assess damage to both temporary and permanent housing.

Ongoing Rescue and Rehabilitation Efforts

In response to the heavy rainfall, 17 teams from the NDRF, 27 from the SDRF, 9 columns from the Army, and additional teams from the Air Force and Coast Guard have been deployed. These teams have successfully rescued 37,050 people and relocated 42,083 individuals to safer locations. Additionally, 53 people have been airlifted to safety.

Infrastructure Restoration and Power Supply Updates

Efforts are underway to repair 2,230 kilometers of damaged roads within the next 10 days. Power has been restored in 6,927 of the 6,931 affected villages and all 17 cities. The remaining power outages are being addressed on a war footing.

Shelter and Medical Support

A total of 48,695 people, including 602 pregnant women, have been relocated to 880 shelter homes where they have received medical examinations. Additionally, 216 successful deliveries have been conducted in hospitals within the flood-affected areas.

Clean-Up and Road Repair Initiatives

The Urban Development Department has allocated ₹700 crore under the Mukhyamantri Sadak Yojana for road repairs and related work. Continuous efforts are being made to repair roads, remove waterlogging and conduct cleanliness drives in urban areas.

(WITH INPUTS FROM ANI)

