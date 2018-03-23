In the guideline issued by the Gujarat government, it also made it mandatory for bus operators to ensure drivers’ age isn’t over 50 years. The following advisory comes less than a year after a terror strike in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag on a bus carrying pilgrims from Gujarat where at least seven of the people from the state were killed. The burden of extra money for the bulletproof jackets is said to be beard by common man.

In a bid to ensure the safety of the people planning to go on Amarnath Yatra in the year 2018, the Gujarat Government has recently issued an advisory where it made bulletproof jackets mandatory for the pilgrims using tour bus operators to go on Amarnath Yatra. The following advisory comes in almost eight months after seven of the pilgrims from Gujarat were killed following a terror strike in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag. While many people hailed the new move by the Gujarat government, several questioned the availability of bulletproof jackets to a common man and also the extra cost.

Apart from making the bulletproof jackets mandatory, the advisory also stated that bus operators must ensure that the driver of the bus must not me more than 50-years-old. Talking to TOI, RM Jadav who is the Transport Commissioner in the state and holds Ports and Transport Department said that the advisory was issued by the state home department. “The guideline to provide bulletproof jackets has come from the state home department. It is an advice,” he said. As per reports, the burden of extra money for the bulletproof jackets is said to be beard by the common man as there was no comment from the government that if they will be providing the jackets to the pilgrims.

ALSO READ: Stop playing politics over dead bodies of Indians killed in Iraq: BJP tells Rahul Gandhi

Reports suggest that the new advisory where the government made bulletproof jackets mandatory for the people hasn’t come as much of good news to the bus operators. Talking to TOI a bus operator said that if they fail to follow the new guideline they won’t be issued a permit for the tour. Also, since a bulletproof jacket costs around Rs 9000 they won’t be able to afford it for the pilgrims and would ask them to buy it for themselves, the operator added. Reports suggest that more than 40,000 people from Gujarat go for Amarnath Yatra annually. However, the number of registered Yatris from the state is said to be less than 7,000.

ALSO READ: No one will suffer loss of benefits for lack of Aadhaar: UIDAI CEO to Supreme Court

ALSO READ: TDP wants all-party meet on Andhra Pradesh special status issue, no-confidence motion still not taken up in Parliament

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App