The Gujarat government will introduce Bhagavad Gita as a part of the school syllabus for class 6 to class 12 students in the state from the academic year 2022-23, state education minister Jitu Vaghani declared on Thursday. The announcement was made in the Legislative Assembly during a discussion on budgetary allocation for the education department. Vaghani said that the move is aimed at including Indian culture and knowledge in the state education system. He stated, “To include Indian culture and knowledge system in school education from the academic year 2022-23, In the first phase, values and principles contained in Bhagavad Gita are being introduced in schools from classes 6-12 as per understanding and interest of children.”

The minister further said, “Bhagavad Gita should be introduced in the form of story and recitation in the textbooks in class 6 to 8. In class 9 to 12, Bhagavad Gita should be introduced in the form of story and recitation in the first language textbook.” He said that the Hindu scripture should also be incorporated in the prayer program.

“Recitation of Bhagavad Gita should be included in the prayer program. Various competitions and creative activities like Shlokgan, Shlokpurti, Vaktrutva, Nibandh, Natya, Chitra, Quiz etc based on Bhagavad Gita should be organized in schools,” added Vaghani.