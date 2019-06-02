The Directorate of Employment & Training, Gujarat has released the application form for Gujarat Industrial Training Institute 2019 on its official website. Candidates those who wish to take admission in various engineering and non-engineering trades offered by the ITI can log in the official website and submit the application form.

Gujarat ITI 2019 Admission: The Application form for Gujarat Industrial Training Institute 2019 has released on the official website of the Directorate of Employment & Training, Gujarat, i.e. itiadmission.gujarat.gov.in. Candidates those who are aspiring to take admission in various engineering and non-engineering trades offered by the ITI. The online application forms are available from 1 June 2019 to 26 June 2019 on the official website. Also, the students are instructed to submit the photocopy of the admission form along with the fees to ITI till 5:00 om of June 21, 2019.

The result for the Gujarat ITI 2019 will be based on the merit list, which would be released by then ITI department itself. However, the merit list will be published differently for different trades. Candidates must have qualified the entrance test before taking admission in the trade/course from the school situated within the state,

Gujarat ITI 2019 Admission: Steps to fill Admission Form online

Step 1: Visit the official website of ITI Admission, itiadmission.gujarat.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link “Apply Online” to start the registration process.

Step 3: A new window with the application form opens. In case of not getting any new window, check your browser setting and make sure that the pop-up blocker is off.

Step 4: Fill all your information asked in the application form very carefully.

Step 5: After filling the application form, go back to the homepage and click on the link “upload”.

Step 6: Now, upload a photo in JPEG format and less than 15 KB in size.

Step 7: Thereafter, candidates will have to confirm their application form. But before confirming once again check all the information entered by you is correct. After confirming the online application form, students cannot modify the form.

Step 8: Take the printout of the completed application form which will be required for the further admission process

Candidates are advised to keep their recent testimonials, birth certificate course certificate, scanned photographs and signature while filling the online form. Also, Candidates should fill the details correctly as there will not be any scope for form correction.

Gujarat ITI 2019 Admission: Eligibility Criteria

In order to get admission in the Gujrat ITI, the students should have to complete 10th (High School) or 10+2 (Intermediate) from the recognized board/institute. Also, Candidates should have a domicle certificate of Gujarat state as issued by the competent authority. the age of the candidate should be minimum 14 years of age.

