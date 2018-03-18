Niti Ayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar has said that Gujarat's performance in education and health sectors is not up to the mark. He added that the state still lags behind in these two sectors. However, the government's think tank official appreciated the state over performance in industrialisation. Niti Ayog is the policy think tank of the Central government.

In a jolt for Gujarat model of development, Niti Ayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar has said that the Indian western state needs to improve its performance in the health and education sectors. However, Niti Ayog official Rajiv Kumar appreciated Gujarat for transforming the industry and said the state has done performed well in industrialisation. He added that I am happy with the fact that state government has decided to spend more in health and education and health sectors, the state government last month announced its financial budget for the fiscal year for 2018-19.

Gujarat govt has allocated Health and family welfare Rs 9750.50 crore and education sector received Rs 27500 crore. Speaking on the sidelines of an event, Kumar said,”Gujarat’s achievements in education and health doesn’t match improvement of others areas like industrialisation, infrastructure, and energy. It lags behind in health and education sectors.” Kumar said the state government is planning to improve its performance in these two sectors which reflect in the announcement of the budget. The state government has asked its officials at the district level to pay attention to child malnutrition and the maternal mortality ratio.

The Niti Ayog will help the state government in the disposal of around 8.5 lakh tons of groundnut procured from farmers at a higher price than the Minimum Support Price (MSP). He said, “Vijay Rupani laid a lot of emphasis on the need Coastal Economic Zones between Kandla and Jamnagar and I will see how this can be implemented. It will boost the Industrialisation in the state. Niti Ayog is also trying to replicate the desalination plant already running in Gujarat to implement the same in other states at low cost. He said, ” We are trying to increase the stipend of Rs 1,500. If it is increased, Gujarat will increase the number of apprentices to two lakh from existing one lakh.” National Institution for Transforming India or Niti Ayog is the policy think tank of Central government’s.

