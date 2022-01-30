Kishan Boliya was brutally murdered in Dhandhuka on January 25 while riding his two-wheeler with his cousin through the Modhwada neighborhood.

Three people, including a Muslim cleric, have been detained in connection with the murder of a 27-year-old man over a Facebook post in Dhandhuka city in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad district. Kishan Boliya was brutally murdered in Dhandhuka on January 25 while riding his two-wheeler with his cousin through the Modhwada neighborhood. He allegedly published a social media message that infuriated certain Muslims.

Mohammad Ayub Javarawala, a cleric, and two other Dhandhuka locals namely Sabbir Chopda and Imtiyaz Pathan have been detained in the case. They have been lodged in the custody of the police. According to Ahmedabad Superintendent of Police Virendra Singh Yadav, early investigations into the death revealed that Chopda fired at Boliya while riding pillion on Pathan’s motorbike. According to sources, Boliya died on the spot. The police added that Maulana Javarawala handed a weapon and cartridges to Chopda and Pathan, who shot and killed Kishan. According to the official, Javrawala allegedly stated that Muslims should not spare anyone who offend Islam during a spiritual meeting in Ahmedabad a few months ago, which Shabbir had attended.

Following the murder, the Hindutva organisation Vishva Hindu Parishad called for a shutdown in Dhandhuka on Thursday. The following day, Harsh Sanghavi and Kiritsinh Rana, state Cabinet ministers, met with members of Boliya’s family. Sanghvi stated that the Ahmedabad Police Department has organized squads to apprehend the culprits within 24 hours and that the case has been turned over to the anti-terrorism unit.

The issue came to light after the victim’s cousin, Bhaumik, filed a police report in the case, claiming that the murder was linked to Bharwad’s social media post from about 15 days ago. Kishan is said to have shared a message on a social networking platform that Muslims deemed insulting.

Kishan’s video included a picture of Prophet Muhammad. As per reports, authorities had initiated action against Kishan due to public indignation over the tweet. Both parties had reconciled following the police intervention; nevertheless, Kishan Bharwad was assassinated a few days later.