Gujarat MLA Alpesh Thakor, who recently quit the Congress, says party leaders have something chemically wrong in their minds

Gujarat MLA and OBC leader Alpesh Thakor, who had resigned from Congress a day before the first phase of Lok Sabha elections on April 11, has said that Congress leaders who claim scams in NDA rule have “chemical locha” (chemical imbalance) in their minds. Thakor had quit party, claiming that it insulted his Kshatriya Sena, an organisation that he founded. On Tuesday, he fired a fresh salvo at Congress, saying that 15 state legislators would quit the party soon.

Criticizing his former party, the Gujarat legislator said Congress has no genuine cadres but filled with opportunists who indulge in various flatteries. These people only harp about the rival party’s so-called scams or about their own aggrandizement. In reality there’s no scam, they simply make it up to insult their opponents. These people have serious chemical “locha” in their minds, he said, referring to Congress leaders. However, Thakor has ruled out joining the ruling BJP in the state.

In the 2017 elections in Gujarat, Congress and its allies had won 77 seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had bagged 99 seats in the 182-member state assembly. The Congress’ tally had dropped to 74 after Thakor and two other lawmakers quit the party on April 10, a day before the Lok Sabha elections. Commenting on his decision, Thakor had said that his conscience didn’t allow him to continue in the party anymore. He alleged that although his organisation had similar views as that of Congress there was no respect for them in the party.

Referring to the drubbing of Congress in the recently-concluded elections in Gujarat, Thakor said it was bound to happen as there was no presence of party cadres on the ground as they only keep themselves busy organising and attending press conferences. The party had no agents at more than 500 booths. It lost the connection with the people on the ground, Thakor said. Without any public support, or booth management, Congress has become a party of only leaders, he alleged.

