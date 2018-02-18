Hours after being arrested, Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani was released by the police on Sunday evening. Following his release, he was rushed to the Gandhinagar Civil Hospital where he met the family of the deceased. Earlier in the day, the members of the Dalit community took out a candle march at the civil hospital in Gandhinagar to protest against the death of Vankar.

Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani, who was arrested by police earlier in the day when he was on his way to Ahmedabad to protest against the death of Dalit activist Bhanu Vankar, has been released by the police in the evening. Immediately after the release, he went to Gandhinagar Civil Hospital and met the family members of the deceased activist. The 60-year-old Dalit activist had set himself on fire in front of the Collector Office in Patan, Gujarat while protesting against the authorities for their failure to regularise a piece of land allotted to him. He had suffered 80% burn injuries and had died later in the hospital where he was admitted in a critical condition.

Earlier on Sunday, the members of the Dalit community took out a candle march at the civil hospital in Gandhinagar to protest against the death of Vankar. Earlier the family of the deceased had agreed to take the body for the funeral following an assurance from the state govt that they will get all the support. Nine other people had also tried to enter the collectorate with a plan to commit suicide but were detained. However, Vankar had managed to enter the office by jumping over a barricade and set himself on fire.

The incident has led to widespread outrage among the people, especially those belonging to the Dalit community as they believe govt could have avoided the incident as was already aware that something like this might take place. Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has asked Chief Secretary to conduct an inquiry into the unfortunate incident.