Most of the constables serving in the police force have a professional degree such as PGDCA, BA, BCA, MSc or B. Ed. Around 1,000 candidates recruited as LRDs in the year 2017 hold professional degreesThis has been learned from a data compiled by the Gujarat police.

Ironically, most of the youth serving in the police force have a professional degree, while the eligibility criteria for being recruited as a constable is not very high. According to reports in Times of India, a Lok Rakshak Dal (LRD) jawan, Haresh Vitthal at Navrangpura police station is an MBA graduate. Reports say that Vitthal was among the two management degree holders posted in that police station along with a woman, who was recently transferred. In addition to this, the police station has five other LRD personnel who are professional degrees holders in streams such as PGDCA, BA, BCA, MSc and B. Ed.

According to the data collected by the Gujarat police, strangely around 1,000 candidates recruited as LRDs in the year 2017 hold professional degrees. However, the eligibility criteria for the job is just senior secondary school passed or Class 12. Talking about the recruitment of odd candidates in the police department IGP, Vadodara Range, who was also the chairman for 2017 LRD recruitment, said that out of the total 17,532 LRD jawans selected, more than 50 % are graduates or postgraduates, which is a qualification above the eligibility criteria.

Moreover, the LRDs are recruited for a period of five years on fixed pay. Later they are absorbed in the job as regular constables, which falls under Grade III posts. Meanwhile, the number of increasing odd candidates in the police department is because of unavailability of secure jobs in the private sectors, as per Gaurang Jani, who is an associate professor in the department of sociology of Gujarat University. Jani said, “Well-paying job opportunities in private sector are drying up. No wonder, highly educated youth is getting attracted to secure jobs with lower job profile and salaries.”

