Gujarat port high alert: Amid the escalating tensions between Indian and Pakistan, commandos from Islamabad have reportedly intruded into the Gulf region via Harami creek.

Gujarat port high alert: The Border Security Force (BSF) and Indian Coast Guard have been alerted following inputs suggesting the possibility of intrusion by Pakistan trained SSG commandos in the Gulf of Kutch and Sir Creek area. The security forces have enhanced vigilance and patrolling in the area.

Following the inputs, the Gujarat ports have been put on high alert. After initial reports suggested the possibility of intrusion, Adani ports and logistics confirmed the entry of Pakistan trained commandos in the Kutch area through Harami Nala Creek. The commandos, according to intel have been trained in underwater attacks.

In another example of provoking India, Pakistan on Wednesday night conducted night training launch of the surface-to-surface ballistic missile Ghaznavi which is capable of delivering both conventional and nuclear warheads upto a distance of 290 kms. The 5,000 kg missile (approx), which is capable of carrying warhead weighing 700 kg, can hit its target with an accuracy of 50 metres.

In 2008, Pakistani trained terrorists had chosen the sea route to infiltrate into India to carry out coordinated shooting and bombing in Mumbai. Ten terrorists of Lashkar-e-Taiba carried out eight attacks in Mumbai’s South Mumbai at Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, Mumbai Chabad House, The Oberoi Trident, The Taj Palace and Tower, Leopold Cafe, the Nariman House, the Metro Cinema, and in a lane behind the Times of India building and St. Xavier’s College and Cama Hospital.

At least 174 people died, including 9 attackers, and more than 300 were wounded in the heinous attacks that began on Wednesday 26 November and lasted until Saturday 29 November 2008. Explosions took place at Mazagaon and in a taxi at Vile Parle.

The financial capital’s Taj Hotel was the worst affected due to the terrorist attack. As part of Operation Black Tornado, the elite National Security Guards (NSG) stormed into the Taj Hotel and Chabad House and neutralised all the terrorists while Ajmal Kasab was caught alive. Condemning the attack, Pakistan pleaded innocence and said the attackers were non-state actors. Later, the country confirmed that the Ajmal Kasab was a Pakistani citizen. In 2008 they were armed terrorists, but this time Pakistan has sent heavily trained SSG commandoes, who have undergone water warfare skills.

