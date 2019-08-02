Gujarat rains: A Vadodara cop turned Vasudev to a baby girl after he carried her on his head in neck-deep water to take her to safety. The cop has indeed won over a million hearts with his brave act. In the last 24 hours, the heavy downpour in Vadodara has taken lives of over 5 people.

Gujarat rains: Heavy rains lashed Vadodara city and surrounding areas in Central Gujarat on Thursday morning, which filled the city with neck-deep water. The city recorded over 500 mm of rains in 24 hours till August 1, 2019. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel have evacuated over 5,700 people so far while five people reportedly lost their lives due to heavy rains. Amid the heavy rains, a brave police officer won the heart of millions after he saved a baby girl by carrying her on his head through neck-deep water. A report in PTI said that police sub-inspector Govind Chavda rescued a one-and-half-year-old girl from Devipura locality near Vishwamitri railway station.

The report said that a police team rushed to the flooded area and requested people to vacate the area and move to safer places. The PTI quoted Chavda saying that after receiving information about a mother is stuck in a flooded house with her baby, the police moved to spot. He said that he asked the woman to give them a plastic tub as it was difficult to place the baby girl on his arms safely. He then placed the girl in the tub sheet with some bed-sheets under her. After placing the tub on her head, he walked through five feet-deep water for 1.5 km and took her to a safer place.

Meanwhile, several trains and flights have been cancelled due to heavy rains in the area. The weather department hinted at heavy rains in the next three days. Apart from that, some crocodiles also entered the city with floodwater as Vishwamitri is a natural habitat for the reptiles. Several videos surfaced on social media showing crocodiles swimming in the areas near housing societies.

