Gujarat rickshaw driver tried to attempt suicide after being fined Rs 18000 for not following traffic rules. The new Motor vehicle Act has grabbed headlines after violators forced to pay the huge sum of amount.

Huge number of challan cases have been witnessed in the last couple of weeks since the amendments in the Motor Vehicle Act were passed by the Parliament. In yet another case, a rickshaw driver was fined for Rs 18,000 by the traffic police in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad. The driver who has been identified as Raju Solanki has tried to commit suicide by drinking phenyl after Gujarat traffic police charged him according to the new Motor Vehicles Act.

Raju, who hails from Ahmedabad, has made attempts to commit suicide due to his financial condition. He has said he is unable to pay the required amount of Rs 18,000 as he belongs from the poor family. He said his rickshaw has been confiscated by the traffic police for not paying the penalty.

Raju, a B.Com student, failed to find a job and take up rickshaw driving as his profession. Reports said he has been admitted in the hospital and doctors have confirmed that he is out of danger now.

Recently, a tractor-trolley driver was fined of Rs 59,000 by the traffic police for violating traffic norms. The Gurugram-based driver was surprised after charged with such a whopping amount. The incident grabbed headlines when the new act was implemented by the traffic police.

Similarly, a two-wheeler was charged with Rs 23,000 for flouting traffic rules in the Delhi- NCR. The most interesting about the incident was the amount of two-wheeler which was valued just Rs 15,000.

As per the new Motor Vehicle Act, the fine for driving without a licence is Rs 5,000. The fine for drunk driving has similarly been increased to Rs 10,000.

Earlier this month, Delhi cab drivers alleged that they were fined by the traffic police if found without condoms in their first-aid kit. Later, traffic police denied such accusations and termed it baseless. Even the act does not mention of carrying condoms in the vehicle.

