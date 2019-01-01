In a bid instil nationalism from a young age among students, the Gujarat education department has issued circular directing students to answer their roll calls with Jai Bharat or Jai Hindi instead of Yes Sir or Present Sir from January 1. The decision will be implemented in all government as well as private schools. The decision was inspired by a Rajasthan teacher who was honoured by RSS student wing Akhil Bharatiya Vidhyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

In a bid instil nationalism from a young age among students, the Gujarat education department has issued circular directing students to answer their roll calls with Jai Bharat or Jai Hindi instead of Yes Sir or Present Sir from January 1. The decision will be implemented in all government as well as private schools. The decision was inspired by a Rajasthan teacher who was honoured by RSS student wing Akhil Bharatiya Vidhyarthi Parishad (ABVP). The notification was issued by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, and Director, Primary Education. Sandeep Joshi, a History teacher at a school in Rajasthan’s Jalore district, had received the Yashwantrao Kelkar youth award at the ABVP’s national conference for his work in education.

Justifying the government’s decision, Gujarat Education Minister said this was followed in the state decades ago but somewhere down the line, it was forgotten. The Opposition Congress has accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party of saffronising education. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government has decided to review changes made in the education sector by the previous Vasundhara Raje government.

In May 2018, then Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led Madhya Pradesh had issued a similar direction asking students to say Jai Hind instead of Yes Sir or Yes Mam to answer thier roll call.

