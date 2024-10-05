Gujarat Teen Gang-Raped by Five Men While Meeting Friend During Navratri

A teenage girl was reportedly raped by two unidentified men while her male friend was restrained by an accomplice on a deserted road near Vadodara, Gujarat, according to police reports released on Saturday. This incident occurred during the Navratri festival, a time when many people engage in traditional garba celebrations throughout the city.

What Happened?

The survivor recounted that she had gone out to meet her childhood friend in the Laxmipura area around 11 PM. As they were returning on a scooter through Bhayli locality, they were intercepted by five individuals on two motorcycles around midnight. After a brief confrontation, two of the assailants left, while three remained. Of these three, two men allegedly raped the girl, while the third restrained her friend, as detailed by Rohan Anand, Superintendent of Police for Vadodara (rural). Following the attack, the teenagers promptly reported the incident to the police. Officers arrived at the scene, secured the area, and collected evidence. Police have formed specialized teams to identify the perpetrators using technical surveillance and other investigative methods.

Context of the Crime

This incident took place during Navratri, a festival celebrated with great enthusiasm in Gujarat, particularly in Vadodara. The Gujarat government had lifted restrictions on garba celebration timings this year, allowing festivities to continue late into the night. In a similar case reported just days earlier, a 21-year-old woman was allegedly raped by three unidentified men in Pune, Maharashtra. In that incident, her male companion was tied up using his clothes and belt before being assaulted.

Community Response

The Vadodara community has expressed shock and outrage over these incidents occurring during a time meant for celebration and cultural expression. Local leaders and citizens alike are calling for heightened security measures during festivals to ensure safety for all participants. Police are urging anyone with information about either incident to come forward as investigations continue.