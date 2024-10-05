Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, October 7, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Gujarat Teen Gang-Raped by Five Men While Meeting Friend During Navratri

A teenage girl was reportedly raped by two unidentified men while her male friend was restrained by an accomplice on a deserted road

Gujarat Teen Gang-Raped by Five Men While Meeting Friend During Navratri

A teenage girl was reportedly raped by two unidentified men while her male friend was restrained by an accomplice on a deserted road near Vadodara, Gujarat, according to police reports released on Saturday. This incident occurred during the Navratri festival, a time when many people engage in traditional garba celebrations throughout the city.

What Happened?

The survivor recounted that she had gone out to meet her childhood friend in the Laxmipura area around 11 PM. As they were returning on a scooter through Bhayli locality, they were intercepted by five individuals on two motorcycles around midnight. After a brief confrontation, two of the assailants left, while three remained. Of these three, two men allegedly raped the girl, while the third restrained her friend, as detailed by Rohan Anand, Superintendent of Police for Vadodara (rural). Following the attack, the teenagers promptly reported the incident to the police. Officers arrived at the scene, secured the area, and collected evidence. Police have formed specialized teams to identify the perpetrators using technical surveillance and other investigative methods.

Context of the Crime

This incident took place during Navratri, a festival celebrated with great enthusiasm in Gujarat, particularly in Vadodara. The Gujarat government had lifted restrictions on garba celebration timings this year, allowing festivities to continue late into the night. In a similar case reported just days earlier, a 21-year-old woman was allegedly raped by three unidentified men in Pune, Maharashtra. In that incident, her male companion was tied up using his clothes and belt before being assaulted.

Community Response

The Vadodara community has expressed shock and outrage over these incidents occurring during a time meant for celebration and cultural expression. Local leaders and citizens alike are calling for heightened security measures during festivals to ensure safety for all participants. Police are urging anyone with information about either incident to come forward as investigations continue.

ALSO READ: Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 Live Updates: CM Nayab Saini, Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Cast Vote

Filed under

gujarat Gujarat Teen maharashtra navratri PUNE vadodara

Also Read

Ola Electric Shares Drowning, After Heated Comments Between CEO Bhavish Aggarwal And Kunal Kamra

Ola Electric Shares Drowning, After Heated Comments Between CEO Bhavish Aggarwal And Kunal Kamra

Sri Lanka Appoints Sanath Jayasuriya As Full-Time Cricket Coach

Sri Lanka Appoints Sanath Jayasuriya As Full-Time Cricket Coach

PM Modi & Maldives President Mohammed Muizzu Engage In Bilateral Talks

PM Modi & Maldives President Mohammed Muizzu Engage In Bilateral Talks

Chennai Air Show Tragedy: Poor Management, Planning Led To The Death Of 5

Chennai Air Show Tragedy: Poor Management, Planning Led To The Death Of 5

Jones And Chase Lead Saint Lucia Kings To First-Ever CPL Title

Jones And Chase Lead Saint Lucia Kings To First-Ever CPL Title

Entertainment

Bigg Boss 18: It’s Rajat Dalal vs. Tajinder Bagga On First Day, Elvish Yadav Supports Rajat

Bigg Boss 18: It’s Rajat Dalal vs. Tajinder Bagga On First Day, Elvish Yadav Supports

Bigg Boss 18 Grand Premiere: Salman Khan Reveals Contestants and Theme ‘Time Ka Taandav’

Bigg Boss 18 Grand Premiere: Salman Khan Reveals Contestants and Theme ‘Time Ka Taandav’

Riteish Deshmukh On Being Called ‘Bhau Of The Nation’: Salman Khan Was The…

Riteish Deshmukh On Being Called ‘Bhau Of The Nation’: Salman Khan Was The…

Singham Again Trailer Drops Tomorrow, Salman Khan’s Cameo Expected

Singham Again Trailer Drops Tomorrow, Salman Khan’s Cameo Expected

Al Pacino On Near-death Experience in 2020: Didn’t Have A Pulse

Al Pacino On Near-death Experience in 2020: Didn’t Have A Pulse

Lifestyle

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Kushmanda, Its Significance & Puja Vidhi Explained

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Kushmanda, Its Significance & Puja Vidhi Explained

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Chandraghanta, Its Significance Explained, Check Shubh Muhurat

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Chandraghanta, Its Significance Explained, Check Shubh Muhurat

Embark On A Spiritual Journey: Book Your Mount Kailash Pilgrimage, Check Details

Embark On A Spiritual Journey: Book Your Mount Kailash Pilgrimage, Check Details

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox