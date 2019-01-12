Gujarat University Result 2018: The results for the various semester examinations of Undergraduate and Postgraduate (UG and PG) courses has been declared by Gujarat University. The students who had appeared in the examination can check their results on the official website of Gujarat University at result.gujaratuniversity.ac.in.

Gujarat University Result 2018: The results for the various semester examinations of Undergraduate and Postgraduate (UG and PG) courses has been declared by Gujarat University. The students who had appeared in the examination can check their results on the official website of Gujarat University at result.gujaratuniversity.ac.in. The semester end examinations were held in the month of October and November 2018. The results are available for BCom, MCom. BA, BCA, BBA, LLB, BEd semesters end examinations.

About the Gujarat University:

Gujarat University, located in state capital Ahmedabad, was established in 1949. The university has more 350 affiliated colleges, 35 postgraduate departments and more than 50 affiliated PG centres with diversified courses in faculties of Arts, Commerce, Science, Education, Law, Medical and Dental.

Know how to check result of Gujarat University:

Log on to the official website of Gujarat University at result.gujaratuniversity.ac.in On the homepage, click on the results tab Enter requisite details – exam name and seat number and click submit The results will be displayed on your screen Download it and take a print out for future reference

